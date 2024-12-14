Synopsis: Lingering instability combined with pockets of moisture may generate brief periods of cloudiness and showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Southeast at 11 to 24 km/h or 7 to 15 mph with lighter spells at times..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunset today: 5:45 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:42 am.

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster