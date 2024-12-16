WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Unstable conditions associated with a trough could trigger periodic showers. Meanwhile, ground swells will result in hazardous coastal conditions.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast today and east tonight with speeds ranging from 10 to 23 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet consisting of east- northeast swells up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet.

Sunset today: 5:46 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life