WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh trade wind flow will prevail across the region. Available moisture could trigger few showers. Meanwhile northerly swells will continue to affect the waters around the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Winds: East 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph and gusting to 55 km/h or 34 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet in northerly swells. Small craft and high surf advisories are in effect..

Sunset today: 5:47 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

