WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to traverse the area and could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet, with northeasterly swells reaching 2.1 metres or 7 feet. Therefore small craft warnings and high surf advisories are both in effect..

Sunset today: 5:47 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

