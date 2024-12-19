WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: High pressure dominating the atmosphere across the region will restrict significant shower activity.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of some light showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 50 percent or moderate chance of some light showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with gusts possibly reaching 52 km/h or 32 mph..

Seas: 1.8 to 3.1 meters or 6 to 10 feet with northerly swells peaking to 2.4 meters or 8 feet. A high surf warning remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:44 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lorne Salmon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life