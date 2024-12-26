WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Relatively unstable conditions are likely as an increase in moisture may generate periods of cloudiness and showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy and hazy skies with a 80 percent or very high chance of showers.

Winds: East at 11 to 28 km/h or 7 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 5:51 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life