WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Dry and stable atmospheric conditions supported by a surface high pressure system, will restrict shower activities across the area. Meanwhile, northerly swells will continue to affect the coastlines of the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair conditions.

Winds: Northeast 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet in northerly swells. A high surf advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 5:53 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life