WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A dry and stable atmosphere continues to restrict shower activity across the islands. However, an increase in moisture may result in an increase in shower activity overnight.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph with lighter spells at times.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet with swells up to 5 feet. Beach goers are advised to continue to exercise caution as a High Surf Advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:54 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life