WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a relatively stable and cool air mass across the area, shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could still traverse the area and lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower mainly after midnight.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators and beachgoers should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 5:55 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life