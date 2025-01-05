WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable atmospheric conditions supported by a surface high pressure system, will tend to restrict shower activities across the area. Meanwhile, northerly swells will continue to affect the coastlines of the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast to East 16 to 32 km/h or 10 to 20 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet with northerly, swells reaching 1.8 meters or 6 feet A high surf advisory is in effect. Sea bathers should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 5:57 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life