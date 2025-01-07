WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions continue, as a ridge remains the dominant weather feature. Brief periods of cloudiness and showers are possible as low level pockets of moisture move over the area on the wind flow.

Weather today: Mostly sunny skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East at 11 to 28 km/h or 7 to 17 mph with lighter spells.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet with northerly swells of up to 1.8 meters or 6 feet. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 5:58 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life