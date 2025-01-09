WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Low moisture levels will continue to keep shower activity minimal over the BVI today; however tonight, an increase in moisture along with an increase in winds from the north will result in an increased chance of showers over these islands

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent of moderate chance of light showers

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 13 km/h or 4 to 8 mph today and northerly at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph tonight.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet in northerly swells. A high surf advisory is now in effect.

Sunset today: 5:59 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecast

