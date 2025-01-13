WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A dry and stable air mass continues to restrict shower activity across the Leeward and the British Virgin Islands.
Weather today: Mostly Sunny
Weather tonight: Mostly Fair
Winds: Northeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph with lighter spells..
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet with northerly swells of up to 1.8 meters or 6 feet.
Sunset today: 6:01 pm
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life