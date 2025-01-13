WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A dry and stable air mass continues to restrict shower activity across the Leeward and the British Virgin Islands.

Weather today: Mostly Sunny

Weather tonight: Mostly Fair

Winds: Northeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph with lighter spells..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet with northerly swells of up to 1.8 meters or 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:01 pm

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life