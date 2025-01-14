WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A dry, stable, and cool air mass will continue to initially restrict shower activity across the area. By later today or tonight, a weak frontal trough will move into the area, heightening the chances of shower activity over and around the islands.

Weather today: Mostly sunny conditions at first, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief afternoon showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies initially, with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief evening showers with gradual improvements overnight.

Winds: North-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 2.1 meters or 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 6:02 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaste

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life