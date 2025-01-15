WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions will result in generally settled weather. Meanwhile, ground swells will produce hazardous conditions for coastal and near coastal gently sloping shorelines.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast with speeds ranging from 15 to 27 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet consisting of northerly swells up to 2.1 meters or 7 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:03 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life