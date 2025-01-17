HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY NIGHT

Synopsis: Moisture associated with a frontal trough could trigger few showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: Northeast to East 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet in northerly swells. A high surf advisory is in effect..

Sunset today: 6:04 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link.