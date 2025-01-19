Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions are likely due to a reduction in available moisture. However, pockets of moisture on a fresh to strong wind flow may generate brief periods of cloudiness and showers.

Weather today: Partly Cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly Cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East at 22 to 39 km/h or 14 to 24 mph with possible higher gusts of 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect..

Sunset today: 6:05 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster