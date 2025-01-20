WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Despite a relatively stable air mass across the area, shallow low level patches traversing the area on a fresh to brisk wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny and generally breezy conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: East at 26 to 39 km/h or 16 to 24 mph, reaching as high as 48 km/h or 30 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet, with swells reaching 1.8 meters or 6 feet. Therefore both a small craft advisory and a high surf advisory are in effect..

Sunset today: 6:06 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life