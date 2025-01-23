WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Moderate to fresh winds will continue to persist across the region. Available low level moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few showers across the area. Meanwhile choppy and hazardous seas will continue to affect the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: Easterly at 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph and gusting to 52km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northeasterly swells of 1.8 meters or 6 feet. Small craft and high surf advisories remain in effect..

Sunset today: 6:08 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life