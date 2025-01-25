Synopsis: Generally stable conditions are likely as subsidence in association with a ridge continues to restrict shower activity. However low level pockets of moisture on the wind flow may generate brief, passing showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph with possible gusts up to 46 km/h or 29 mph..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet with northerly swells of 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:09 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.