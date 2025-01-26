HIGH SURF AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT

Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, significant amounts of low level pockets of moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 48 km/h or 30 mph during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet with swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore both high surf and small craft advisories remain in effect..

Sunset today: 6:09 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

