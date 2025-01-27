WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A relatively tight pressure gradient associated with a high-pressure system will produce a moderate to fresh breeze over the Leeward and BVI. The winds will transport shallow pockets of moisture over these islands at times as well as maintain elevated seas mainly east of the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: East at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:10 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life