SMALL CRAFT OPERATION SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION AS SEA CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO DETERIORATE

Synopsis: Lingering instability and moisture in association with the retreating trough may generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin Islands. However, settled conditions are likely to return later today as the ridge continues to regain dominance.

Weather today: Partly Cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies wit a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible higher gusts of 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet. Therefore small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:12 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:51 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.