Synopsis: Pockets of moisture on a moderate to fresh wind flow will generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the British Virgin Islands

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph and gusting up to 56 km/h or 35 mph..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet with swells of up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore a High Surf Advisory and Small Craft Warning remains in effect…

Sunset today: 6:13 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:51 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life