Synopsis: Low level convergence, along with available moisture will support brief cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 30 km/h or 12 to 18 mph and gusting up to 44 km/h or 28 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet.

Sunset today: 6:14 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:50 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

