WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A moderate wind flow will continue to prevail across the region; whilst, available low level moisture could trigger shower activity.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet small craft should continue to exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:14 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life