Synopsis: Shallow clouds and available low level moisture embedded within a moderate to fresh windflow will maintain a moderate chance of showers as well as elevated seas around the Leewards and BVI

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: East-northeast at 22 to 39 km/h or 14 to 24 mph with possible gusts to 56km/h or 35mph mainly in and around showers.

Seas: 2.1 to 2.8 meters or 7 to 9 feet with northerly swells of 1.8 meters or 6 feet. High Surf and Small Craft Advisories are in effect mainly for the waters north and east of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:16 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:49 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

