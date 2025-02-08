SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT

Synopsis: A broad area of high pressure is the dominant feature across the area. Moisture embedded within the moderate to fresh wind flow could generate shower activity.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Easterly at 17 to 33 km/h or 10 to 21 mph with possible gusts up up 50km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet , a small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 6:16 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:48 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-ForecasterA

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life