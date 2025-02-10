Synopsis: A broad area of high pressure is the dominant feature across the area. Moisture embedded within the moderate to fresh wind flow could generate a few passing showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a lower chance of showers.

Winds: Easterly at 17 to 33 km/h or 10 to 21 mph with possible gusts up to 50km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet , a small craft advisory will go into effect by tonight.

Sunset today: 6:17 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:47 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster