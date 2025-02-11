Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours, during which, pockets of low level moisture embedded in the wind flow could trigger periods of brief showers.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph with possible gusts up to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect for mainly for open waters north and east of the islands.

Sunset today: 6:18 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:47 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.