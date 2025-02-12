WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

HIGH WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE IN EXCESS OF 35MPH

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available low-level moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few passing showers across the area. The winds will also maintain hazardous sea conditions for small craft operators.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: Easterly at 23 to 42 km/h or 14 to 26 mph and gusting to 61 km/h or 38 mph..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet. A small craft warning is in effect mainly for the waters east and north of the islands…

Sunset today: 6:18 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life