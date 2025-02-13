WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Elevated amounts of low level pockets of moisture embedded within a fresh to brisk trade wind flow will continue traversing the area and occasionally lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers, some of which could be moderate to heavy at times accompanied by gusty winds.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers.

Winds: East at 26 to 39 km/h or 16 to 24 mph, reaching as high as 52 km/h or 32 mph mainly during heavier showers, over open waters, and in elevated areas.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.4 meters or 7 to 11 feet. Therefore a small craft warning remains in effect.

Sunset today: 6:19 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life