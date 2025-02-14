WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Pockets of moisture moving over the islands on a fresh to strong wind flow will continue to generate periods of cloudiness and showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East at 24 to 41 km/h or 15 to 25 mph, with possible higher gusts to 53 km/h or 33 mph mainly over open waters and elevated terrain.

Seas: 2.4 to 3.1 metres or 8 to 10 feet with swells of up to 1.8 meters or 6 feet. Therefore a small craft warning remains in effect..

Sunset today: 6:19 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life