SMALL CRAFT WARNING REMAINS EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a fresh to brisk trade wind flow will continue to traverse the area and could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies initially with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief morning shower, becoming partly sunny and breezy in general thereafter.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy conditions, with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower mainly after midnight.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet. Therefore a small craft warning remains in effect..

Sunset today: 6:20 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:45 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.