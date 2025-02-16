SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH WIND GUSTS UP TO 35MPH ARE POSSIBLE

Synopsis: A tight pressure gradient across the region will continue to maintain a moderate wind flow. These winds will also maintain hazardous seas across the area.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph and gusting to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet. A small craft advisory is effect.

Sunset today: 6:20 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:44 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.