WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to brisk trade wind flow will continue to traverse the area and could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of a short passing shower mainly after midnight.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly over open waters and elevated areas.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:21 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

