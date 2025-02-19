WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, pockets of low-level moisture traversing the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:21 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life