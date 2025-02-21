WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Relatively stable atmospheric conditions will linger across the area and restrict any significant shower activity over and around the islands today. However, by tonight, moisture and instability associated with a weak trough will move into the area, heightening the chances for shower activity across the region.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing morning shower.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers, mainly after midnight.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph, with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore, smallcraft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:22 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

