SMALL CRAFT CAUTION IN EFFECT

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the region. Available low level moisture could trigger few showers.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East 17 to 28 km/h or 10 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:22 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster