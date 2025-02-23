HIGH SURF ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT TODAY

Synopsis: A settled atmosphere associated with the Atlantic high pressure system and low moisture levels will restrict significant shower activity across the islands.

Weather today: Sunny.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore, a high surf advisory goes into effect today.

Sunset today: 6:23 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:40 am.Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link.