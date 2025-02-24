WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh wind flow could occasionally lead to a moderate chance for shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with swells reaching 1.5 or 5 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunset today: 6:23 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

