WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A relatively stable air mass across the area will continue to restrict any significant shower activity over and around the islands today. By tonight, shallow low-level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh wind flow will move across the area and marginally increase the chances for shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

The weather today: Partly sunny skies in general.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:23 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life