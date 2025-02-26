WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: An increase in low level moisture moving over the area on the wind flow is likely to increase the chance of showers across the islands

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Southeasterly at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.

Sunset today: 6:24 pm

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life