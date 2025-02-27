WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: A weak surface trough and pockets of low level moisture moving across the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could lead to a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy skies, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 70 percent or high chance of overnight showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:24 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

