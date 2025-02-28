Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a weak trough will heighten the chances of showers today across the islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 6 to 13 mm or 0.25 to 0.50 inch.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East at 24 to 33 km/h or 15 to 21 mph with gusts possibly reaching 52 km/h or 32 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:24 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:37 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lorne Salmon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.