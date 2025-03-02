SMALL CRAFT CAUTION IS STILL IN EFFECT

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available low level moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief passing showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief passing showers

Winds: East to East-southeast at 19 to 33 km/h or 10 to 21 mph and gusting to 52 km/h or 32 mph..

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunset today: 6:25 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:35 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster