WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Low level instability and available moisture across the islands could trigger unsettled weather conditions over the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with an 80 percent or very high chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph becoming variable or calm at times.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:26 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:31 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaste

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.