Synopsis: Dry and stable atmospheric conditions will continue to persist across the region. This will restrict significant shower activities across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers.

Winds: East to East-northeast 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph and becoming lighter at times.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:27 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:31 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster