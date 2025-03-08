17
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Synopsis: Dry and stable atmospheric conditions will continue to persist across the region. This will restrict significant shower activities across the area.
Weather today: Partly cloudy a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers.
Winds: East to East-northeast 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph and becoming lighter at times.
Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..
Sunset today: 6:27 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:31 am.
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster
