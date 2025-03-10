WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions will persist over the Leeward and BVI today and tonight; however, some shallow clouds in a moderate breeze could still provide passing showers.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief morning showers and a lower chance of showers this afternoon

Weather tonight: Partly Cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of light predawn showers

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 22 km/h or 8 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:27 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life