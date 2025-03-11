WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Shallow, low level patches embedded within a light to moderate trade wind flow will continue to traverse the area and could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower, mainly in the morning.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower, mainly after midnight.

Winds: Southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:27 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life